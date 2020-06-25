All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
2242 SW Suncatcher Rd
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

2242 SW Suncatcher Rd

2242 SW Suncatcher Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2242 SW Suncatcher Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Eagle Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a finished walk out basement. Includes a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and a deck for entertaining. Extra amenities include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, large walk in closet in the master bedroom and a single car garage with remote. Tenant pays all utilities - gas, electric, water. Trash and lawn care are provided. Small pets welcome with $400.00 pet fee/pet deposit.

Swimming pool in community and walking trails. Available May 2019

*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have any available units?
2242 SW Suncatcher Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have?
Some of 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2242 SW Suncatcher Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd offers parking.
Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd has a pool.
Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have accessible units?
No, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2242 SW Suncatcher Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Parklane
817 NW Park Ln
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City