2242 SW Suncatcher Rd

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a finished walk out basement. Includes a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and a deck for entertaining. Extra amenities include vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, large walk in closet in the master bedroom and a single car garage with remote. Tenant pays all utilities - gas, electric, water. Trash and lawn care are provided. Small pets welcome with $400.00 pet fee/pet deposit.



Swimming pool in community and walking trails. Available May 2019



