214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Newer Stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures. Open layout from the living room to kitchen. There is a deck off the kitchen. Laundry hook ups off the kitchen, a machine can be provided for $60 per month. 2 tandem spots per unit in front of the building. Tenant pays own electric and heat. Water and trash are covered in rent. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.

Completely remodeled 4 plex tucked back in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Lee's Summit schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.