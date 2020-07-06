All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:10 AM

214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C

214 Southeast Wingate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

214 Southeast Wingate Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit in Lee's Summit. This is a great location, tucked back in a neighborhood, close to everything you need. Close to great Lee's Summit schools. Newer Stainless steel appliances, counters, flooring, fixtures. Open layout from the living room to kitchen. There is a deck off the kitchen. Laundry hook ups off the kitchen, a machine can be provided for $60 per month. 2 tandem spots per unit in front of the building. Tenant pays own electric and heat. Water and trash are covered in rent. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.
Completely remodeled 4 plex tucked back in a quiet neighborhood. Close to Lee's Summit schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have any available units?
214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have?
Some of 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C offers parking.
Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have a pool?
No, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 SE Wingate Street, Unit C has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City