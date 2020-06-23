All apartments in Lee's Summit
Location

2116 Southwest Eyrie Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64082
Eagle Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss this opportunity- This beautiful 2800 sq foot home comes with 12 foot ceilings, private dining area, large living room with fireplace, hardwood floors on main level, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk in master closet, finished basement and a 3 car garage. Back yard has a screened in porch and a fenced yard. Community pool and walking trails - located in Eagle Creek subdivision. Yearly lawn treatments are provided, tenant is responsible for mowing. Home includes an underground sprinkler system.

Tenant pays all utilities

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have any available units?
2116 SW Eyrie Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have?
Some of 2116 SW Eyrie Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 SW Eyrie Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2116 SW Eyrie Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 SW Eyrie Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee's Summit.
Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd does offer parking.
Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd has a pool.
Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have accessible units?
No, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 SW Eyrie Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2116 SW Eyrie Rd has units with air conditioning.
