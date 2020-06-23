2116 SW Eyrie Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Don't miss this opportunity- This beautiful 2800 sq foot home comes with 12 foot ceilings, private dining area, large living room with fireplace, hardwood floors on main level, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large walk in master closet, finished basement and a 3 car garage. Back yard has a screened in porch and a fenced yard. Community pool and walking trails - located in Eagle Creek subdivision. Yearly lawn treatments are provided, tenant is responsible for mowing. Home includes an underground sprinkler system.



Tenant pays all utilities



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY