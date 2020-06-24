All apartments in Lee's Summit
2035 Northeast Cookson Court

2035 Northeast Cookson Court · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Northeast Cookson Court, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Lees Summit, Mo. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,608 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court have any available units?
2035 Northeast Cookson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 2035 Northeast Cookson Court currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Northeast Cookson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Northeast Cookson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court is pet friendly.
Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court offers parking.
Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court have a pool?
No, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court does not have a pool.
Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court have accessible units?
No, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 Northeast Cookson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 Northeast Cookson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
