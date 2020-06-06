2020 SW Rachel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads to the Great room with vaulted ceilings and charming fireplace! Laundry room off the kitchen has second pantry and built in shelving, w/d not included



Huge master with vaulted ceiling, double closets and whirlpool tub! Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom on main level!



Finished basement is perfect for entertaining or a private mother- in-law suite! Family room with wet bar and mini fridge, 4th bedroom and full bathroom!



Two car garage. Fenced yard. Community Swimming Pool! ADT Security Monitoring Included!



Hawthorn Elementary

Summit Lakes Middle

Lee's Summit West High



Great Room 14X21

Master Bed 13X17

Bed Two 10X12

Bed Three 10X11

Bed Four 10X11

Rec Room 15 X15



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5321202)