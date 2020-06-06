2020 SW Rachel Lane

Amenities
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads to the Great room with vaulted ceilings and charming fireplace! Laundry room off the kitchen has second pantry and built in shelving, w/d not included
Huge master with vaulted ceiling, double closets and whirlpool tub! Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom on main level!
Finished basement is perfect for entertaining or a private mother- in-law suite! Family room with wet bar and mini fridge, 4th bedroom and full bathroom!
Two car garage. Fenced yard. Community Swimming Pool! ADT Security Monitoring Included!
Hawthorn Elementary
Summit Lakes Middle
Lee's Summit West High
Great Room 14X21
Master Bed 13X17
Bed Two 10X12
Bed Three 10X11
Bed Four 10X11
Rec Room 15 X15
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5321202)