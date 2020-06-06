All apartments in Lee's Summit
2020 SW Rachel Lane

2020 Southwest Rachel Lane · (913) 266-5608
Location

2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64082

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 SW Rachel Lane · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads to the Great room with vaulted ceilings and charming fireplace! Laundry room off the kitchen has second pantry and built in shelving, w/d not included

Huge master with vaulted ceiling, double closets and whirlpool tub! Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom on main level!

Finished basement is perfect for entertaining or a private mother- in-law suite! Family room with wet bar and mini fridge, 4th bedroom and full bathroom!

Two car garage. Fenced yard. Community Swimming Pool! ADT Security Monitoring Included!

Hawthorn Elementary
Summit Lakes Middle
Lee's Summit West High

Great Room 14X21
Master Bed 13X17
Bed Two 10X12
Bed Three 10X11
Bed Four 10X11
Rec Room 15 X15

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5321202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have any available units?
2020 SW Rachel Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have?
Some of 2020 SW Rachel Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 SW Rachel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2020 SW Rachel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 SW Rachel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 SW Rachel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2020 SW Rachel Lane does offer parking.
Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 SW Rachel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2020 SW Rachel Lane has a pool.
Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have accessible units?
No, 2020 SW Rachel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 SW Rachel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 SW Rachel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 SW Rachel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
