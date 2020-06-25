All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1665 South East Dalton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1665 South East Dalton Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 6:07 PM

1665 South East Dalton Drive

1665 SE Dalton Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1665 SE Dalton Dr, Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Newberry

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960. Stunning Lee's Summit 3 Bedroom Home - Situated on a large lot backing up to beautiful trees, this home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one additional half bath. The living/dining area combo boasts hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with the two full bathrooms. This home also includes two-car garage and access to a community pool. The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have any available units?
1665 South East Dalton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have?
Some of 1665 South East Dalton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1665 South East Dalton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1665 South East Dalton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1665 South East Dalton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1665 South East Dalton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1665 South East Dalton Drive offers parking.
Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1665 South East Dalton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1665 South East Dalton Drive has a pool.
Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1665 South East Dalton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1665 South East Dalton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1665 South East Dalton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1665 South East Dalton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge Apartments
701 NE Tudor Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Summit Square
789 NW Donovan Rd
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City