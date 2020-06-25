1665 South East Dalton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960. Stunning Lee's Summit 3 Bedroom Home - Situated on a large lot backing up to beautiful trees, this home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one additional half bath. The living/dining area combo boasts hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with the two full bathrooms. This home also includes two-car garage and access to a community pool. The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.