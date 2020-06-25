1665 South East Dalton Drive

Amenities
Another great property by the McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Call Kevin McClellan today to schedule your viewing! 816 529-9960. Stunning Lee's Summit 3 Bedroom Home - Situated on a large lot backing up to beautiful trees, this home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one additional half bath. The living/dining area combo boasts hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace. All three bedrooms are located upstairs along with the two full bathrooms. This home also includes two-car garage and access to a community pool. The Rent is $1795 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1795 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.