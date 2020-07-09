1601 Southwest Madison Circle

Amenities

This home, located in Lee's Summit, is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Open concept living area on the main level allows for excellent ease with entertaining and features your living room, and kitchen. Cozy office nook under the stairs. Upstairs are the three bedrooms. Master suite is a place of rest and relaxation with a full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on your back patio, perfect for your grill or relaxing outdoors.



Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/17/18

