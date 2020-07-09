All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 Southwest Madison Circle

1601 Southwest Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Southwest Madison Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home, located in Lee's Summit, is 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse. Open concept living area on the main level allows for excellent ease with entertaining and features your living room, and kitchen. Cozy office nook under the stairs. Upstairs are the three bedrooms. Master suite is a place of rest and relaxation with a full master bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy the outdoors on your back patio, perfect for your grill or relaxing outdoors.

Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/17/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have any available units?
1601 Southwest Madison Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have?
Some of 1601 Southwest Madison Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Southwest Madison Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Southwest Madison Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Southwest Madison Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle offer parking?
No, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have a pool?
No, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have accessible units?
No, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Southwest Madison Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Southwest Madison Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

