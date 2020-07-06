All apartments in Lee's Summit
1429 SW Highland Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1429 SW Highland Drive

1429 Southwest Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
{1429} First Time Rental + Updated Four Bedroom in Oxford Meadows + Treed and Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit High School - Spacious split level available immediately!

Updates throughout include granite counters, SS Appliances, ceramic tiles, modern cabinetry, custom blinds and updated lighting!! Refrigerator provided, Tenants will need to supply own W/D

Basement features full second kitchen! Laundry hook ups off the kitchen and in the basement!

Fourth bedroom could be used for a second living space, perfect for entertaining or a mother in law suite! Full second kitchen downstairs with fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave included!

Two car garage. Fenced yard!

Pleasant Lea Elementary
Pleasant Lea Middle
Lee's Summit High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5336074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 SW Highland Drive have any available units?
1429 SW Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1429 SW Highland Drive have?
Some of 1429 SW Highland Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 SW Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 SW Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 SW Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 SW Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1429 SW Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1429 SW Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 1429 SW Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 SW Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 SW Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 1429 SW Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1429 SW Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 SW Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 SW Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 SW Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 SW Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 SW Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

