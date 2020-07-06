1429 SW Highland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

{1429} First Time Rental + Updated Four Bedroom in Oxford Meadows + Treed and Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit High School - Spacious split level available immediately!



Updates throughout include granite counters, SS Appliances, ceramic tiles, modern cabinetry, custom blinds and updated lighting!! Refrigerator provided, Tenants will need to supply own W/D



Basement features full second kitchen! Laundry hook ups off the kitchen and in the basement!



Fourth bedroom could be used for a second living space, perfect for entertaining or a mother in law suite! Full second kitchen downstairs with fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave included!



Two car garage. Fenced yard!



Pleasant Lea Elementary

Pleasant Lea Middle

Lee's Summit High School



No Cats Allowed



