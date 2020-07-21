1405 Southeast 3rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!

In the heart of Lees Summit, this raised ranch shows pride throughout. Enjoy your backyard's over sized patio while overlooking views of the Miller J. Fields Park, splash pad, and fields! New kitchen appliances and meticulously maintained over the years with vinyl windows, HVAC, gutters and much more! Over sized 2 car garage with tons of storage, as deep as the house. Close to shopping, highways, schools, and just walk out the back gate to the park its all about the location!

