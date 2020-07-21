All apartments in Lee's Summit
1405 Southeast 3rd Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:27 PM

1405 Southeast 3rd Street

1405 Southeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Southeast 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
In the heart of Lees Summit, this raised ranch shows pride throughout. Enjoy your backyard's over sized patio while overlooking views of the Miller J. Fields Park, splash pad, and fields! New kitchen appliances and meticulously maintained over the years with vinyl windows, HVAC, gutters and much more! Over sized 2 car garage with tons of storage, as deep as the house. Close to shopping, highways, schools, and just walk out the back gate to the park its all about the location!
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have any available units?
1405 Southeast 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have?
Some of 1405 Southeast 3rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Southeast 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Southeast 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Southeast 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Southeast 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 Southeast 3rd Street has units with air conditioning.
