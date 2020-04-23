1208 SW Jefferson St

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable 2 Bedroom Home in Lee's Summit - This cute bungalow home is ready for move in! Updated Flooring and New Paint throughout. 2 Bedroom/1 Bath home has a large fenced in backyard. 1 car garage and shed out back for storage. PERFECT LOCATION close to everything & easy access to highway!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



(RLNE5351837)