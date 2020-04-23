All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1208 SW Jefferson St

1208 Southwest Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Southwest Jefferson Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable 2 Bedroom Home in Lee's Summit - This cute bungalow home is ready for move in! Updated Flooring and New Paint throughout. 2 Bedroom/1 Bath home has a large fenced in backyard. 1 car garage and shed out back for storage. PERFECT LOCATION close to everything & easy access to highway!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% of your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5351837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 SW Jefferson St have any available units?
1208 SW Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1208 SW Jefferson St have?
Some of 1208 SW Jefferson St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 SW Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
1208 SW Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 SW Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 SW Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 1208 SW Jefferson St offer parking?
Yes, 1208 SW Jefferson St offers parking.
Does 1208 SW Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 SW Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 SW Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 1208 SW Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 1208 SW Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 1208 SW Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 SW Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 SW Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 SW Jefferson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 SW Jefferson St has units with air conditioning.

