Last updated August 8 2019

7349 Walnut Street

7349 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

7349 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
patio / balcony
parking
garage
pet friendly
{7349} Tudor in Waldo + Beautiful Corner Lot + 2 Car Attached Garage - This is a truly amazing and historical home in Waldo! Its got the space you need AND the old charm that you want! This home has beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout as well as terrific craftsmanship! The kitchen is cozy and full of light and the living room has good space and opens right up to the dining room.(the upstairs bedroom can be utilized as a guest room or office but would Not be a good match as a 3rd bedroom)
The home does an have unfinished basement that is ideal for a storm shelter and for that much needed storage!

Living Room - 19x11
Dining Room - 1312
Kitchen - 10x9
Master Bedroom - 12x11
Bedroom 2 - 11x11
Bedroom 3 - 19x10

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2303959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 Walnut Street have any available units?
7349 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 Walnut Street have?
Some of 7349 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
7349 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7349 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 7349 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 7349 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 7349 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7349 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 7349 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 7349 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 7349 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7349 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
