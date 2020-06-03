7349 Walnut Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

{7349} Tudor in Waldo + Beautiful Corner Lot + 2 Car Attached Garage - This is a truly amazing and historical home in Waldo! Its got the space you need AND the old charm that you want! This home has beautifully refinished hardwoods throughout as well as terrific craftsmanship! The kitchen is cozy and full of light and the living room has good space and opens right up to the dining room.(the upstairs bedroom can be utilized as a guest room or office but would Not be a good match as a 3rd bedroom)

The home does an have unfinished basement that is ideal for a storm shelter and for that much needed storage!



Living Room - 19x11

Dining Room - 1312

Kitchen - 10x9

Master Bedroom - 12x11

Bedroom 2 - 11x11

Bedroom 3 - 19x10



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2303959)