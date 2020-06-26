5917 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom/1 Bath with Lush Backyard in Blue Hills - *Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring in Family and Dining Room

*Natural Lighting Throughout entire house

*Spacious Kitchen with tile flooring

*Separate dining area

*Gated Off-Street Parking

*Fresh Paint

*Newly Remodeled Back Deck

*Unfinished Basement

*Google Fiber ready

*Flanked by two vacant single family Lots



*4 minutes from Research Medical Center

*Easy Access to 71 Highway

*Near Rockhurst University and University of Missouri - Kansas City



Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.



Available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants with strong rental and employment history, decent credit and no criminal background.

This is a non-smoking unit, Crime/Drug Free Property

Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)

$45 non-refundable application fee



Call Leslie today to schedule a showing (913).333.0049



