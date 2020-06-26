5917 Wabash Avenue

Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom/1 Bath with Lush Backyard in Blue Hills - *Beautiful Wood Laminate Flooring in Family and Dining Room
*Natural Lighting Throughout entire house
*Spacious Kitchen with tile flooring
*Separate dining area
*Gated Off-Street Parking
*Fresh Paint
*Newly Remodeled Back Deck
*Unfinished Basement
*Google Fiber ready
*Flanked by two vacant single family Lots
*4 minutes from Research Medical Center
*Easy Access to 71 Highway
*Near Rockhurst University and University of Missouri - Kansas City
Section 8, Salvation Army, SAVE accepted.
Available for immediate move-in to qualified applicants with strong rental and employment history, decent credit and no criminal background.
This is a non-smoking unit, Crime/Drug Free Property
Some Pets Accepted (prior approval required with additional security deposit)
$45 non-refundable application fee
Call Leslie today to schedule a showing (913).333.0049
(RLNE5036278)