Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4701 Northeast 46th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4701 Northeast 46th Terrace

4701 NE 46 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

4701 NE 46 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64117
Winnwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home is located just off I-35 and N. Brighton Ave.

Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and bedrooms, and updated laminate hardwoods in kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has received a number of updates including stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and more! This home also offers a detached 2-car garage, perfect for a workshop or additional storage space!

There is a large living room with a cozy (non-functioning) fireplace which adds tons of character and charm!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace have any available units?
4701 Northeast 46th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace have?
Some of 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Northeast 46th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace offers parking.
Does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 Northeast 46th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
