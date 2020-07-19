4701 Northeast 46th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath rental home is located just off I-35 and N. Brighton Ave.



Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and bedrooms, and updated laminate hardwoods in kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has received a number of updates including stainless steel appliances, fresh paint and more! This home also offers a detached 2-car garage, perfect for a workshop or additional storage space!



There is a large living room with a cozy (non-functioning) fireplace which adds tons of character and charm!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.