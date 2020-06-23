4157 Roanoke Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 deposit - HURRY! LIMITED TIME OFFER! Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in the Westport area of Kansas City. Gated parking and entrance. This is a great opportunity to be close to all the nightlife and great restaurants but at the same time be able to have the peace and quiet of a gated apartment. Relax by the pool or lounge on the patio and have a BBQ. Won\'t last long!



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*1 Pet welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



