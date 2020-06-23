All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4157 Roanoke Road
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

4157 Roanoke Road

4157 Roanoke Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4157 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8a474c0a3 ----
MOVE IN SPECIAL! $500 deposit - HURRY! LIMITED TIME OFFER! Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in the Westport area of Kansas City. Gated parking and entrance. This is a great opportunity to be close to all the nightlife and great restaurants but at the same time be able to have the peace and quiet of a gated apartment. Relax by the pool or lounge on the patio and have a BBQ. Won\'t last long!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*1 Pet welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 Roanoke Road have any available units?
4157 Roanoke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 Roanoke Road have?
Some of 4157 Roanoke Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 Roanoke Road currently offering any rent specials?
4157 Roanoke Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 Roanoke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Road is pet friendly.
Does 4157 Roanoke Road offer parking?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Road does offer parking.
Does 4157 Roanoke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4157 Roanoke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 Roanoke Road have a pool?
Yes, 4157 Roanoke Road has a pool.
Does 4157 Roanoke Road have accessible units?
No, 4157 Roanoke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 Roanoke Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4157 Roanoke Road does not have units with dishwashers.
