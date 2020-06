Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 Bed / 1 Bath House Near NKC! - Nicely maintained house features two decks, washer / dryer, garbage disposal, dishwasher and tons of storage. Also with new energy efficient windows, new plumbing and excellent highway access close to NKC and downtown. Call for questions or to schedule a showing.



No Section 8 accepted



The Home Connection, LLC

816-484-3200



(RLNE5588952)