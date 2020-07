Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Pictures don't do much justice when it comes to the lay out of this home you will have to see this beauty to fall in Love !!!!!!Huge 3 bed 1 full bath ,Awesome Home Huge master bedroom. Nice dining room living room and also a bonus room new carpet throughout Huge screened in Front porch and Back deck Full unfinished basement perfect for storage. Central heat and air off street parking Tenant pays all utilities