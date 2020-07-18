All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 29 2020 at 11:05 AM

2510 Grand Boulevard - 402

2510 Grand Boulevard · (816) 885-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2510 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crown Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
google fiber
internet access
tennis court
A completely refinished studio condo is the San Francisco Towers, one of the City's tallest condo buildings!

Located amongst the trees on the 4th floor, this unit features sleek and modern finishes throughout!
~Wall-to-wall windows
~Grey and white palette with a total open floor plan
~New kitchen with SS range, microwave and fridge
~Large closet
~Shower w/ tub
~Custom window shades

The San Francisco Towers come with numerous amenities:
~24-hour concierge
~Saltwater pool
~Workout room
~Tennis court
~28th floor observation deck overlooking the City
~Club room/party room
~Laundry room
~Outdoor lounge
~Parking
~Google Fiber enabled, tenant pays for service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 have any available units?
2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 have?
Some of 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 offers parking.
Does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 has a pool.
Does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 have accessible units?
No, 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Grand Boulevard - 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
