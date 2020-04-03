All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:48 PM

4602 SIESTA

4602 Siesta Ln · (314) 496-8224
Location

4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO 63052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,740

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms located off hallway at front of the house. Standard features include: sodded yards, professional landscaping, smooth 6-panel white doors w/nickel hardware, 50 gal hot water heater, ice maker rough, enclosed soffit & facia, Delta faucets, quality wood cabinets, 8" deep SS sink in kitchen, Whirlpool appliances, single hung insulated vinyl windows. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.$50 application fee per adult for background and credit check. Pet OK but deposit and non-refundable deposit + extra $25/per month. Proof of renters insurance required + GL policy listing owner as additionally insured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 SIESTA have any available units?
4602 SIESTA has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4602 SIESTA have?
Some of 4602 SIESTA's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 SIESTA currently offering any rent specials?
4602 SIESTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 SIESTA pet-friendly?
Yes, 4602 SIESTA is pet friendly.
Does 4602 SIESTA offer parking?
Yes, 4602 SIESTA offers parking.
Does 4602 SIESTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 SIESTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 SIESTA have a pool?
No, 4602 SIESTA does not have a pool.
Does 4602 SIESTA have accessible units?
No, 4602 SIESTA does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 SIESTA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 SIESTA has units with dishwashers.
Does 4602 SIESTA have units with air conditioning?
No, 4602 SIESTA does not have units with air conditioning.
