8 Apartments for rent in Festus, MO

No matter the opinions held by Ms. Wynette or Mr. Jones, plenty of people happily make their homes in Festus, Missouri, with or without the Riviera. Whether or not you consider yourself a jet-setter, you just might decide to pick up your roots and meander down to this southeastern Missouri city, the name of which means "festive" or "joyous." The name of the town is steeped in legend, when town officials sought a biblical answer to rename what was then known as Tanglefoot. The first proper name they encountered happened to be Porcius Festus, and so the town was named. When you move here, you'll have reason to feel joyous too: The average cost of living in Festus is less than the national average, which means that you can easily find places to live in for a reasonable price. Get ready to experience the festivity and start looking for your next abode.
The great news about Festus? You already know. You're not going to pay through the nose for your rent in this town. The bad news is that vacancy rates are low. If you've got your sights set on Festus, begin your apartment search early and make sure you've got security deposits and credit checks ready to go. Now that you've done that, take a look around town to find your ideal living space.
If you're looking for a community that's college-student friendly, try the City Center neighborhood on for size. Here, you'll find amenities geared toward young people set on earning that college degree. This is a great neighborhood if you like to walk almost everywhere, and it's rated very highly as one of the top places to live as a student. You'll find plenty of apartment rentals in this area.
The Selma / Plattin neighborhood experiences average to low vacancies, so you can easily find a house rental or even a nice two-bedroom apartment to rent for a decent price. Rents are a little higher here, and you'll want your trusty automobile to get to around town. If you're like most residents, though, your commute won't last more than fifteen minutes.
The Main Street / Collins Drive neighborhood may have the longest commute times in Festus, between 30 and 45 minutes, but reasonable rent might make this neighborhood worth your while. If you find a nice one bedroom apartment, ask around in your building about carpooling, which many residents do.
Festus prides itself on its city-maintained green space, which takes up a total of 218 acres. If you're itching to get outside, you can enjoy some Frisbee golf or a walk along the lake. You can go biking on Festus' bike trail, or get some friends together for a game of soccer or baseball. If you're coordinated, try a game of tennis in Sunset Park. After that, enjoy your lunch at one of Festus's one-of-a-kind restaurants, such as the well-known Pogolino's Pizza. For dessert, you could head over to The Blue Owl for a slice of The Caramel Pecan Levee High Apple Pie, lauded by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey. Of course, you'll stop eating at some point and be hungry for action again. If you don't want to head up the road to busy St. Louis Missouri to catch a Cardinals game, why not go in for an afternoon of shopping in one of Festus's many specialty and consignment stores?
With all this to offer, who needs the Riviera? Discover your festive life in Festus.