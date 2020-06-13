8 Apartments for rent in Festus, MO

Festive Rentals

The great news about Festus? You already know. You're not going to pay through the nose for your rent in this town. The bad news is that vacancy rates are low. If you've got your sights set on Festus, begin your apartment search early and make sure you've got security deposits and credit checks ready to go. Now that you've done that, take a look around town to find your ideal living space.

If you're looking for a community that's college-student friendly, try the City Center neighborhood on for size. Here, you'll find amenities geared toward young people set on earning that college degree. This is a great neighborhood if you like to walk almost everywhere, and it's rated very highly as one of the top places to live as a student. You'll find plenty of apartment rentals in this area.

The Selma / Plattin neighborhood experiences average to low vacancies, so you can easily find a house rental or even a nice two-bedroom apartment to rent for a decent price. Rents are a little higher here, and you'll want your trusty automobile to get to around town. If you're like most residents, though, your commute won't last more than fifteen minutes.

The Main Street / Collins Drive neighborhood may have the longest commute times in Festus, between 30 and 45 minutes, but reasonable rent might make this neighborhood worth your while. If you find a nice one bedroom apartment, ask around in your building about carpooling, which many residents do.