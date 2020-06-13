Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:43 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Festus, MO

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
207 South Second Street
207 S 2nd St, Festus, MO
Studio
$550
Location, Location, Location!!! Captivating commercial space is available in the center of downtown Festus Main Street with plenty of space and lots of potential. Easy access, high visibility.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
206 East Main St #A
206 Main St, Festus, MO
Studio
$950
1957 sqft
Location, location, location! Located on revitalized Festus Main Street this space has so many possibilities. The space is divided into three areas. Currently has a retail space, two meeting rooms, storage, and a private bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
214 Main St (Lower)
214 East Main Street, Festus, MO
Studio
$1,500
1365 sqft
Fully Renovated Office Space available immediately with ample parking available. Perfect for CPA, Legal, really any professional services.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
209 East Main St #A
209 Main St, Festus, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1140 sqft
Down on Main Street......come get in on all the action! Fantastic 2nd story, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath apartment, located on revitalized Festus Main Street. This updated apartment, boasting almost 1200 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Festus

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
911 North Truman
911 N Truman Blvd, Crystal City, MO
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
Business opportunity is knocking! This corner location is ideal for a multitude of uses. Great traffic counts, great foot traffic. Small retail or personal services such as beauty salons, barber shops or tattoo parlors.
Results within 5 miles of Festus

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
104 Lydia
104 Lydia, Jefferson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104 Lydia in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
103 Walnut
103 Walnut St, Pevely, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Completely updated townhouse this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath features, laminate wood flooring, updated eat in kitchen, with all appliances including fridge (excludes maintenance, dishwasher, stove.
Results within 10 miles of Festus

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Imperial
1 Unit Available
936 Guenzler
936 Guenzler Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
Location location location. Come check out this recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease. Walking thru the front door you will notice new paint and carpet throughout. Check out the decently sized bedrooms and huge laundry space.
City GuideFestus
No, we're not the jet set, we're the old Chevrolet set / There's no Riviera in Festus, Missouri -- From "We're Not the Jet Set" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones

No matter the opinions held by Ms. Wynette or Mr. Jones, plenty of people happily make their homes in Festus, Missouri, with or without the Riviera. Whether or not you consider yourself a jet-setter, you just might decide to pick up your roots and meander down to this southeastern Missouri city, the name of which means "festive" or "joyous." The name of the town is steeped in legend, when town officials sought a biblical answer to rename what was then known as Tanglefoot. The first proper name they encountered happened to be Porcius Festus, and so the town was named. When you move here, you'll have reason to feel joyous too: The average cost of living in Festus is less than the national average, which means that you can easily find places to live in for a reasonable price. Get ready to experience the festivity and start looking for your next abode.

Festive Rentals

The great news about Festus? You already know. You're not going to pay through the nose for your rent in this town. The bad news is that vacancy rates are low. If you've got your sights set on Festus, begin your apartment search early and make sure you've got security deposits and credit checks ready to go. Now that you've done that, take a look around town to find your ideal living space.

If you're looking for a community that's college-student friendly, try the City Center neighborhood on for size. Here, you'll find amenities geared toward young people set on earning that college degree. This is a great neighborhood if you like to walk almost everywhere, and it's rated very highly as one of the top places to live as a student. You'll find plenty of apartment rentals in this area.

The Selma / Plattin neighborhood experiences average to low vacancies, so you can easily find a house rental or even a nice two-bedroom apartment to rent for a decent price. Rents are a little higher here, and you'll want your trusty automobile to get to around town. If you're like most residents, though, your commute won't last more than fifteen minutes.

The Main Street / Collins Drive neighborhood may have the longest commute times in Festus, between 30 and 45 minutes, but reasonable rent might make this neighborhood worth your while. If you find a nice one bedroom apartment, ask around in your building about carpooling, which many residents do.

Festus for Fun

Festus prides itself on its city-maintained green space, which takes up a total of 218 acres. If you're itching to get outside, you can enjoy some Frisbee golf or a walk along the lake. You can go biking on Festus' bike trail, or get some friends together for a game of soccer or baseball. If you're coordinated, try a game of tennis in Sunset Park. After that, enjoy your lunch at one of Festus's one-of-a-kind restaurants, such as the well-known Pogolino's Pizza. For dessert, you could head over to The Blue Owl for a slice of The Caramel Pecan Levee High Apple Pie, lauded by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey. Of course, you'll stop eating at some point and be hungry for action again. If you don't want to head up the road to busy St. Louis Missouri to catch a Cardinals game, why not go in for an afternoon of shopping in one of Festus's many specialty and consignment stores?

With all this to offer, who needs the Riviera? Discover your festive life in Festus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Festus?
The average rent price for Festus rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Festus?
Some of the colleges located in the Festus area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Festus?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Festus from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.

