18902 Lynchburg Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage new construction

{18902} New Construction! Open and Bright with Neutral Colors Throughout! Fort Osage School District! - Pristine Foushee Homes Split Entry Available this May! Quality, energy efficient construction by acclaimed builder!



Open concept with generously sized rooms! Vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Kitchen features custom stained cabinets, walk-in pantry and stainless steel kitchen appliances!



Unfinished basement with tons of storage, Two car garage, and Large backyard!



Great location close to 24 HWY, 291 HWY and Little Blue Parkway! Walk to Quick Trip!



Fort Osage Schools



Sorry, no cats.



