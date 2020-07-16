All apartments in Jackson County
Find more places like 18902 Lynchburg Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jackson County, MO
/
18902 Lynchburg Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

18902 Lynchburg Place

18902 East Lynchburg Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18902 East Lynchburg Place, Jackson County, MO 64058

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
{18902} New Construction! Open and Bright with Neutral Colors Throughout! Fort Osage School District! - Pristine Foushee Homes Split Entry Available this May! Quality, energy efficient construction by acclaimed builder!

Open concept with generously sized rooms! Vaulted ceilings and tons of closet space! Kitchen features custom stained cabinets, walk-in pantry and stainless steel kitchen appliances!

Unfinished basement with tons of storage, Two car garage, and Large backyard!

Great location close to 24 HWY, 291 HWY and Little Blue Parkway! Walk to Quick Trip!

Fort Osage Schools

Sorry, no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4201809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18902 Lynchburg Place have any available units?
18902 Lynchburg Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson County, MO.
What amenities does 18902 Lynchburg Place have?
Some of 18902 Lynchburg Place's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18902 Lynchburg Place currently offering any rent specials?
18902 Lynchburg Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18902 Lynchburg Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18902 Lynchburg Place is pet friendly.
Does 18902 Lynchburg Place offer parking?
Yes, 18902 Lynchburg Place offers parking.
Does 18902 Lynchburg Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18902 Lynchburg Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18902 Lynchburg Place have a pool?
No, 18902 Lynchburg Place does not have a pool.
Does 18902 Lynchburg Place have accessible units?
No, 18902 Lynchburg Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18902 Lynchburg Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18902 Lynchburg Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18902 Lynchburg Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18902 Lynchburg Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOGrain Valley, MONorth Kansas City, MORaymore, MOBelton, MOGreenwood, MOPleasant Hill, MO
Roeland Park, KSMission, KSParkville, MOMerriam, KSKearney, MOSmithville, MOPlatte City, MOSpring Hill, KSLouisburg, KSLansing, KSGardner, KSWarrensburg, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City