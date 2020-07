Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately!



Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space and all appliances included. Private deck is great for entertaining!



Both bedrooms feature ceiling fans and generous closet space. Two full bathrooms upstairs. Main level laundry - w/d not provided



New paint and flooring throughout!



Finished lower level provides tons of space and additional half bath.



Two car garage! Sorry, no cats, no housing vouchers accepted.



(RLNE5734783)