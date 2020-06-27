9605 East 25th Terrace South

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT, well-kept 4 bedroom brick Ranch! Open Living Room and Dining Room with hardwoods and beautiful fireplace. Additional Family Room off of the Living Room. Nice Kitchen with ample cabinet space. Master bedroom offers private half bath. Full bath and 2 additional bedrooms complete the main level. Finished Basement offers Rec Room and

a 4th room with cedar closet. Fenced backyard and patio. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.