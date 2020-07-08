Amenities
9420 E 13th St S, Independence, MO 64052
To schedule your self guided tour, please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/923296?source=marketing
Updated 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Independence. Full basement and attached garage. Independence Schools (not verified)
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
-Minimum 12-month lease required
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maitenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.
Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone 816-388-9588
9am-5pm Monday through Friday
**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
