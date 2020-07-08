All apartments in Independence
Location

9420 E 13th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Fairland Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9420 E 13th St S, Independence, MO 64052

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/923296?source=marketing

Updated 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Independence. Full basement and attached garage. Independence Schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

-Minimum 12-month lease required

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maitenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone 816-388-9588

9am-5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 E 13th St S have any available units?
9420 E 13th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 9420 E 13th St S currently offering any rent specials?
9420 E 13th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 E 13th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 9420 E 13th St S is pet friendly.
Does 9420 E 13th St S offer parking?
Yes, 9420 E 13th St S offers parking.
Does 9420 E 13th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9420 E 13th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 E 13th St S have a pool?
No, 9420 E 13th St S does not have a pool.
Does 9420 E 13th St S have accessible units?
No, 9420 E 13th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 E 13th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 9420 E 13th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9420 E 13th St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 9420 E 13th St S does not have units with air conditioning.

