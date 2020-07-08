Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9420 E 13th St S, Independence, MO 64052



To schedule your self guided tour, please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/923296?source=marketing



Updated 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in Independence. Full basement and attached garage. Independence Schools (not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS



-Minimum 12-month lease required



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maitenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone 816-388-9588



9am-5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.