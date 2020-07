Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Finished basement could be used as a 4th bedroom or an extra living space! Large walk out deck off one of the bedrooms. Big fenced in backyard with a large back deck! Car port with more parking. Stainless steal appliances including: microwave, stove, refrigerator, and stove. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.