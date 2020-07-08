All apartments in Independence
Last updated January 7 2020

903 East Frederick Street - 1

903 E Frederick St · No Longer Available
Location

903 E Frederick St, Independence, MO 64050
Town Hall

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$120 OFF if you sign before December 1st!!! Come see this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home. It is equipped with luxurious LVT throughout the home and updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 have any available units?
903 East Frederick Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 903 East Frederick Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
903 East Frederick Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 East Frederick Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 East Frederick Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 East Frederick Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

