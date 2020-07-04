All apartments in Independence
8809 East Smart Avenue
8809 East Smart Avenue

8809 Smart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Smart Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Harrison

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home in Independence features an open living/dining room with a decorative fireplace, double sink vanity in the bathroom, hardwood floors, and new carpet throughout, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, and hood micro, main floor laundry, central air, unfinished basement for storage, 1 car detached garage, covered porch, patio, and a bonus room on the 2nd floor that could be used as a 3rd bedroom (no closet) or office.

Vouchers: NO

$50 app fee
$795 rent / $795 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Breeds on the Independence banned list are not allowed.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 East Smart Avenue have any available units?
8809 East Smart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
What amenities does 8809 East Smart Avenue have?
Some of 8809 East Smart Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 East Smart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8809 East Smart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 East Smart Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8809 East Smart Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8809 East Smart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8809 East Smart Avenue offers parking.
Does 8809 East Smart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8809 East Smart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 East Smart Avenue have a pool?
No, 8809 East Smart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8809 East Smart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8809 East Smart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 East Smart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 East Smart Avenue has units with dishwashers.

