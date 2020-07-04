8809 East Smart Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home in Independence features an open living/dining room with a decorative fireplace, double sink vanity in the bathroom, hardwood floors, and new carpet throughout, kitchen appliances, including dishwasher, and hood micro, main floor laundry, central air, unfinished basement for storage, 1 car detached garage, covered porch, patio, and a bonus room on the 2nd floor that could be used as a 3rd bedroom (no closet) or office.



Vouchers: NO



$50 app fee

$795 rent / $795 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Breeds on the Independence banned list are not allowed.



*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.