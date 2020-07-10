All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 South Hardy Avenue - 1

830 S Hardy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

830 S Hardy Ave, Independence, MO 64053
Carlisle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large back deck, parking garage, driveway, lots of cabinets in the kitchen, appliances, large living room, back smaller bedroom would make a great office or private bedroom, new energy & efficient to keep the utility costs down!
Christmas Special, move in anytime in Dec and owe no rent until Jan 5th!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Email Leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment or email. 816-287-0460
Proud to be a fair housing provider!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 have any available units?
830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 South Hardy Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

