Independence, MO
827 N Choctaw Ave
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

827 N Choctaw Ave

827 Choctaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

827 Choctaw Street, Independence, MO 64056
Cler-Mont

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming freshly remodeled 4 bedroom house located in the desirable Fort Osage school district. Finished walk-out basement to a large fenced backyard. Roomy kitchen with a large stainless steel refrigerator and stainless stove. New flooring throughout with many updates make this a great choice for your next home.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 N Choctaw Ave have any available units?
827 N Choctaw Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 N Choctaw Ave have?
Some of 827 N Choctaw Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 N Choctaw Ave currently offering any rent specials?
827 N Choctaw Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 N Choctaw Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 N Choctaw Ave is pet friendly.
Does 827 N Choctaw Ave offer parking?
Yes, 827 N Choctaw Ave offers parking.
Does 827 N Choctaw Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 N Choctaw Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 N Choctaw Ave have a pool?
No, 827 N Choctaw Ave does not have a pool.
Does 827 N Choctaw Ave have accessible units?
No, 827 N Choctaw Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 827 N Choctaw Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 N Choctaw Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

