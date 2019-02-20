813 S Saville Ave- PRICE REDUCED! - 813 S Saville 2 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home located in Sugar Creek!
-2 bed -1.5 bath -Fridge -Range -W/D connections -Basement
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We do not accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$695.00 monthly rent $25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $695.00 security deposit upon approval $250.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet $250.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet.
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3875901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 S Saville Avenue have any available units?
813 S Saville Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.