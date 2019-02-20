813 S Saville Avenue

Amenities

813 S Saville Ave- PRICE REDUCED! - 813 S Saville 2 bed 1.5 bath bungalow home located in Sugar Creek!



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$695.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$695.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet

$250.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet.



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



