Independence, MO
637 N Crysler Ave B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

637 N Crysler Ave B

637 North Crysler Street · No Longer Available
Location

637 North Crysler Street, Independence, MO 64050
Bundschu

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 229705

Completely remodeled 1 bedroom apartment. Just waiting for granite install. Be the first person to live here. Treat it like your own home. Call immediately for showing this one won't last.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229705
Property Id 229705

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 N Crysler Ave B have any available units?
637 N Crysler Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 N Crysler Ave B have?
Some of 637 N Crysler Ave B's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and some paid utils.
Is 637 N Crysler Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
637 N Crysler Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 N Crysler Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 637 N Crysler Ave B is not pet friendly.
Does 637 N Crysler Ave B offer parking?
No, 637 N Crysler Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 637 N Crysler Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 N Crysler Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 N Crysler Ave B have a pool?
No, 637 N Crysler Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 637 N Crysler Ave B have accessible units?
No, 637 N Crysler Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 637 N Crysler Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 N Crysler Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
