Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

610 Frandsen Road Available 04/01/19 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Make this adorable Independence home yours today! You'll love the large fenced yard, oversized detached garage perfect for a car with extra room, and the unfinished basement for extra storage! Appliances included! Tenants responsible for all utilities, pets OK with extra pet deposit. Call for a showing today!



Glendale Elementary - Pioneer Ridge Middle - William Chrisman High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net income 3X rental amount, no extensive criminal history, and good rental/credit history.



(RLNE3881884)