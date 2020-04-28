All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
610 Frandsen Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610 Frandsen Road

610 Frandsen Road · No Longer Available
Location

610 Frandsen Road, Independence, MO 64050
Valley View

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
610 Frandsen Road Available 04/01/19 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Make this adorable Independence home yours today! You'll love the large fenced yard, oversized detached garage perfect for a car with extra room, and the unfinished basement for extra storage! Appliances included! Tenants responsible for all utilities, pets OK with extra pet deposit. Call for a showing today!

Glendale Elementary - Pioneer Ridge Middle - William Chrisman High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net income 3X rental amount, no extensive criminal history, and good rental/credit history.

(RLNE3881884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Frandsen Road have any available units?
610 Frandsen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Frandsen Road have?
Some of 610 Frandsen Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Frandsen Road currently offering any rent specials?
610 Frandsen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Frandsen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Frandsen Road is pet friendly.
Does 610 Frandsen Road offer parking?
Yes, 610 Frandsen Road offers parking.
Does 610 Frandsen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Frandsen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Frandsen Road have a pool?
No, 610 Frandsen Road does not have a pool.
Does 610 Frandsen Road have accessible units?
No, 610 Frandsen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Frandsen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Frandsen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
