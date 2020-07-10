All apartments in Independence
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

526 S Arlington Avenue

526 S Arlington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

526 S Arlington Ave, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6eb4910a5 ---- We have a great new rental property in historic Independence with covered porch and carpeted bedrooms for warmth in the cooler months. We know you'll love all the cabinet space in the kitchen and the elegant interior touches. We love the covered front and back porches. The shed in yard is helpful for extra storage. Take a look today before it's gone! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 S Arlington Avenue have any available units?
526 S Arlington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 S Arlington Avenue have?
Some of 526 S Arlington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 S Arlington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
526 S Arlington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 S Arlington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 S Arlington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 526 S Arlington Avenue offer parking?
No, 526 S Arlington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 526 S Arlington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 S Arlington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 S Arlington Avenue have a pool?
No, 526 S Arlington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 526 S Arlington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 526 S Arlington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 526 S Arlington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 S Arlington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

