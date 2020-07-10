526 S Arlington Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning courtyard extra storage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6eb4910a5 ---- We have a great new rental property in historic Independence with covered porch and carpeted bedrooms for warmth in the cooler months. We know you'll love all the cabinet space in the kitchen and the elegant interior touches. We love the covered front and back porches. The shed in yard is helpful for extra storage. Take a look today before it's gone! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!