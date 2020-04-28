All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 521 South Huttig Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
521 South Huttig Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:45 PM

521 South Huttig Avenue

521 South Huttig Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

521 South Huttig Avenue, Independence, MO 64053
Fairmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 story home features new paint and flooring throughout, & new kitchen everything. Kitchen appliances will be included. Second floor features a large, identical bedroom on each end of the house, and a full bath. There are two covered porches, central air, and an unfinished basement for storage, and laundry. Located on a quiet street, with off street parking, and a large partially fenced backyard.

No Vouchers
$60 app fee
1 year lease: $975
2 year lease: $925
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within if you have questions.
** See criteria & deposit info here: http://alpinepropertymanagementkansascity.propertywaresites.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 South Huttig Avenue have any available units?
521 South Huttig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 South Huttig Avenue have?
Some of 521 South Huttig Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 South Huttig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 South Huttig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 South Huttig Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 South Huttig Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 521 South Huttig Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 521 South Huttig Avenue offers parking.
Does 521 South Huttig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 South Huttig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 South Huttig Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 South Huttig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 South Huttig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 South Huttig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 South Huttig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 South Huttig Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City