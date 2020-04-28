521 South Huttig Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 story home features new paint and flooring throughout, & new kitchen everything. Kitchen appliances will be included. Second floor features a large, identical bedroom on each end of the house, and a full bath. There are two covered porches, central air, and an unfinished basement for storage, and laundry. Located on a quiet street, with off street parking, and a large partially fenced backyard.



No Vouchers

$60 app fee

1 year lease: $975

2 year lease: $925

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within if you have questions.

** See criteria & deposit info here: http://alpinepropertymanagementkansascity.propertywaresites.com/?page_id=1025



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.