Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5000 S. Fuller Ave

5000 S Fuller Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5000 S Fuller Ave, Independence, MO 64055
Chapel

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$1370 - 5 bed, 3 bath Independence! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

5 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,484 sq.ft

FEATURES:
2 Fireplaces
Beautiful hardwood floors
Attached one car garage
Tons of storage space

Schools:
Fleetridge Elementary
Raytown Central Middle
Raytown Sr. High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4541916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 S. Fuller Ave have any available units?
5000 S. Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 S. Fuller Ave have?
Some of 5000 S. Fuller Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 S. Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5000 S. Fuller Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 S. Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 S. Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5000 S. Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5000 S. Fuller Ave does offer parking.
Does 5000 S. Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 S. Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 S. Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 5000 S. Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5000 S. Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 5000 S. Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 S. Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5000 S. Fuller Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
