5000 S. Fuller Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$1370 - 5 bed, 3 bath Independence! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!



5 bedroom, 3 bath, 1,484 sq.ft



FEATURES:

2 Fireplaces

Beautiful hardwood floors

Attached one car garage

Tons of storage space



Schools:

Fleetridge Elementary

Raytown Central Middle

Raytown Sr. High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



(RLNE4541916)