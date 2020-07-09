4917 Kendall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This home is a 3 bed 2 bath home that is super cute. It has a fenced back yard as well as a 2 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home also has a sun room right off the living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom for some privacy. The home also has a partially finished basement for some extra space. Come check out this home today before it’s gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.