Last updated September 28 2019 at 12:07 AM

4917 Kendall Drive

4917 Kendall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4917 Kendall Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Highland Manor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This home is a 3 bed 2 bath home that is super cute. It has a fenced back yard as well as a 2 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home also has a sun room right off the living room. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom for some privacy. The home also has a partially finished basement for some extra space. Come check out this home today before it’s gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Kendall Drive have any available units?
4917 Kendall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Kendall Drive have?
Some of 4917 Kendall Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Kendall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Kendall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Kendall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Kendall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Kendall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Kendall Drive offers parking.
Does 4917 Kendall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Kendall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Kendall Drive have a pool?
No, 4917 Kendall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Kendall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4917 Kendall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Kendall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Kendall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

