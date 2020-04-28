4316 South Saville Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!

Updated 3 bdrm home in a cul-de-sac! Hardwoods and new paint throughout. The huge back yard with deck is a great entertainment space. Close to Grocery, Highway and Shopping. Right across the street from William Southern Elementary

School.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.