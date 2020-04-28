All apartments in Independence
4316 South Saville Circle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

4316 South Saville Circle

4316 South Saville Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4316 South Saville Circle, Independence, MO 64055
Southern

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd!
Updated 3 bdrm home in a cul-de-sac! Hardwoods and new paint throughout. The huge back yard with deck is a great entertainment space. Close to Grocery, Highway and Shopping. Right across the street from William Southern Elementary
School.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 South Saville Circle have any available units?
4316 South Saville Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 4316 South Saville Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4316 South Saville Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 South Saville Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 South Saville Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4316 South Saville Circle offer parking?
No, 4316 South Saville Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4316 South Saville Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 South Saville Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 South Saville Circle have a pool?
No, 4316 South Saville Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4316 South Saville Circle have accessible units?
No, 4316 South Saville Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 South Saville Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 South Saville Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 South Saville Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 South Saville Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
