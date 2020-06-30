4201 S Milton Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

AVAILABLE NOW - 3 bed, 2 bath - Easy Access to highways, shopping & restaurants - Great location! Conveniently located near highways and shopping centers! 3 nice size bedrooms with carpeting. Hall bath has double vanities & a wood-like floor. Updated kitchen with tile back-splash, updated appliances. Nice sized living room. Dining area with sliding glass door leading out to the fenced back yard and 2 car garage.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE5536742)