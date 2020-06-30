All apartments in Independence
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4201 S Milton Drive

4201 South Milton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 South Milton Drive, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 bed, 2 bath - Easy Access to highways, shopping & restaurants - Great location! Conveniently located near highways and shopping centers! 3 nice size bedrooms with carpeting. Hall bath has double vanities & a wood-like floor. Updated kitchen with tile back-splash, updated appliances. Nice sized living room. Dining area with sliding glass door leading out to the fenced back yard and 2 car garage.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5536742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 S Milton Drive have any available units?
4201 S Milton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 S Milton Drive have?
Some of 4201 S Milton Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 S Milton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4201 S Milton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 S Milton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 S Milton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4201 S Milton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4201 S Milton Drive offers parking.
Does 4201 S Milton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 S Milton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 S Milton Drive have a pool?
No, 4201 S Milton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4201 S Milton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4201 S Milton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 S Milton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 S Milton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

