3909 South Berry Lane

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.

Space, space, space....This home offers multiple main floor living areas and a rec room in the basement! Three bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom in the basement that could also be used as a study. Living room and dining room are a nice addition to this home that sits within the PRESTIGIOUS Blue Springs school district and is very close to shopping options as well as highway 70! With its GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please schedule your self guided tour and Apply today!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.