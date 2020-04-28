All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
3609 S. Osage Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3609 S. Osage Street

3609 S Osage St · No Longer Available
Location

3609 S Osage St, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$- 3 bed, 1 bath Independence! - NEWLY RENOVATED!!

3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,068 sq.ft

FEATURES:
Beautiful hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances
Attached one car garage

Schools:
John W. Luff Elementary
Bridger Middle
Truman High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE3837873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 S. Osage Street have any available units?
3609 S. Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 S. Osage Street have?
Some of 3609 S. Osage Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 S. Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
3609 S. Osage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 S. Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 S. Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 3609 S. Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 3609 S. Osage Street does offer parking.
Does 3609 S. Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 S. Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 S. Osage Street have a pool?
No, 3609 S. Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 3609 S. Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 3609 S. Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 S. Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3609 S. Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
