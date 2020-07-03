All apartments in Independence
Location

3514 South Osage Avenue, Independence, MO 64055
Luff

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom Ranch available now! - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch in a Great Neighborhood available SOON! This exceptionally done rehab features: new carpet, new flooring ceiling fans, freshly painted, completely updated kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining. This home is in a great location close to coffee shops, pharmacies, restaurants and shopping! Close to everything Independence and good highway access to downtown Kansas City. Nothing to do but move in!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5687325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3514 S Osage Street have any available units?
3514 S Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 S Osage Street have?
Some of 3514 S Osage Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 S Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
3514 S Osage Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 S Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 S Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 3514 S Osage Street offer parking?
No, 3514 S Osage Street does not offer parking.
Does 3514 S Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3514 S Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 S Osage Street have a pool?
No, 3514 S Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 3514 S Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 3514 S Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 S Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 S Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.

