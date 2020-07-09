All apartments in Independence
3417 South Home Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:39 PM

3417 South Home Avenue

3417 South Home Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3417 South Home Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Come home to this excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Beautifully finished inside. Front room has beautiful carpet. Cook up a storm with tons of counter space in the kitchen. Bedrooms have plenty of space to spread out, with beautiful built in shelving in one. This home has lots of style and character.

Sorry no pets!

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $795, Available 4/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 South Home Avenue have any available units?
3417 South Home Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3417 South Home Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3417 South Home Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 South Home Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 3417 South Home Avenue offer parking?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3417 South Home Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 South Home Avenue have a pool?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3417 South Home Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 South Home Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 South Home Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 South Home Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

