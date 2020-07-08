All apartments in Independence
3384 South Peck Circle

3384 Peck Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3384 Peck Circle, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come see this adorable Raised Ranch tucked back in a quiet culdesac. This 3 bedroom 1 bath offers charm and plenty of storage space. Also has a nice fenced in back yard. Truman High School.
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at $250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent $20.00 >This property has an Application fee of $35 for ANYONE over the age 18. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3384 South Peck Circle have any available units?
3384 South Peck Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3384 South Peck Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3384 South Peck Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3384 South Peck Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3384 South Peck Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3384 South Peck Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3384 South Peck Circle offers parking.
Does 3384 South Peck Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3384 South Peck Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3384 South Peck Circle have a pool?
No, 3384 South Peck Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3384 South Peck Circle have accessible units?
No, 3384 South Peck Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3384 South Peck Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3384 South Peck Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3384 South Peck Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3384 South Peck Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

