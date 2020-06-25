3325 S Oxford Ave B

Amenities

Sharp 2 bedroom with quick highway access! - Property Id: 105582



Large 6 foot wide closet in each bedroom plus additional closets for storage.

Fridge and stove are provided.

Laundry room in apartment with washer and dryer provided!

Ceiling fan

Well lit, off street parking with park like setting behind unit

This is a second level unit in a four plex.

Trash and lawn care provided.

Easy access to major highways and shopping close by.

Central heat and ac

Covered entrance

Quite neighborhood

No Pets Allowed



