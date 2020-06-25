All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 3325 S Oxford Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3325 S Oxford Ave B
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

3325 S Oxford Ave B

3325 South Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3325 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Sharp 2 bedroom with quick highway access! - Property Id: 105582

Large 6 foot wide closet in each bedroom plus additional closets for storage.
Fridge and stove are provided.
Laundry room in apartment with washer and dryer provided!
Ceiling fan
Well lit, off street parking with park like setting behind unit
This is a second level unit in a four plex.
Trash and lawn care provided.
Easy access to major highways and shopping close by.
Central heat and ac
Covered entrance
Quite neighborhood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105582
Property Id 105582

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 S Oxford Ave B have any available units?
3325 S Oxford Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 S Oxford Ave B have?
Some of 3325 S Oxford Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 S Oxford Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3325 S Oxford Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 S Oxford Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 3325 S Oxford Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 3325 S Oxford Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 3325 S Oxford Ave B offers parking.
Does 3325 S Oxford Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 S Oxford Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 S Oxford Ave B have a pool?
No, 3325 S Oxford Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3325 S Oxford Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3325 S Oxford Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 S Oxford Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 S Oxford Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City