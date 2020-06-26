3216 Vest Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Split Level Independence Home for Rent! - *Rent Special!! Half off the First Month Rent if Moved in With in 15 Days of approval!*



Check out this awesome Independence home for rent! Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Matching stove, dishwasher, and microwave included! Beautiful landscaping with large yard. Newly rehabbed with fresh paint, ceiling fans, refinished hardwood floors, and ready for immediate move in. Check it out today!



Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (660) 210-2317 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history. We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.



(RLNE4969717)