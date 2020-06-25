All apartments in Independence
Independence, MO
3205 South Vermont Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:24 AM

3205 South Vermont Avenue

3205 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Independence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3205 South Vermont Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 936 sf home is located in Independence, MO. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 South Vermont Avenue have any available units?
3205 South Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 South Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 3205 South Vermont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 South Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3205 South Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 South Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 South Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3205 South Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3205 South Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 3205 South Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 South Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 South Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 3205 South Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3205 South Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3205 South Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 South Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 South Vermont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
