Home
/
Independence, MO
/
3001 South Peck Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

3001 South Peck Drive

3001 Peck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Peck Drive, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Gorgeous 3+ Bedroom, 3 full bathroom home is huge and has tons of room to spread out. This home has many gorgeous updates and two additional non-conforming bedroom located in the finished basement with new carpet throughout. A fenced backyard that includes a deck is perfect for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 South Peck Drive have any available units?
3001 South Peck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 3001 South Peck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3001 South Peck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 South Peck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 South Peck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3001 South Peck Drive offer parking?
No, 3001 South Peck Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3001 South Peck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 South Peck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 South Peck Drive have a pool?
No, 3001 South Peck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3001 South Peck Drive have accessible units?
No, 3001 South Peck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 South Peck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 South Peck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 South Peck Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 South Peck Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

