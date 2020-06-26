2915 S. Sterling Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

3 Bed 1 Bath Independence Home - This house is located close to shopping, restaurants and more!



This beautiful home is featured with fresh paint and fixtures throughout the house. This home also features original hardwood flooring in the living area and bedrooms. The kitchen contains matching stainless steel appliances as well with, new backsplash, new countertop, new LTV flooring and more! The bathroom has been updated with new shower wall, as well with new vanity and toilet! The unfinished basement gives you plenty of additional storage space. The big yard is great for pets!



This property is sure to rent quickly, so get in contact with us today to learn more!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4820253)