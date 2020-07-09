All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2906 Englewood Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2906 Englewood Terrace
Last updated January 14 2020 at 11:26 PM

2906 Englewood Terrace

2906 Englewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2906 Englewood Terrace, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous ranch style home is perfect for you to start the new year off right! With beautiful hardwood floors throughout and all appliances included. Fully finished basement makes for the perfect game night spot. Contact our leasing department today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have any available units?
2906 Englewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2906 Englewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Englewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Englewood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Englewood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace offer parking?
No, 2906 Englewood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Englewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2906 Englewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2906 Englewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2906 Englewood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2906 Englewood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City