2906 Englewood Terrace, Independence, MO 64052 Three Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous ranch style home is perfect for you to start the new year off right! With beautiful hardwood floors throughout and all appliances included. Fully finished basement makes for the perfect game night spot. Contact our leasing department today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 Englewood Terrace have any available units?
2906 Englewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.