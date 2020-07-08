All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2710 South Westport Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2710 South Westport Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

2710 South Westport Road

2710 South Westport Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2710 South Westport Road, Independence, MO 64052
Rockwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2710 S Westport Rd, Independence, MO is a rare 1900s Hyde Park style bungalow in Independence's Rockwood neighborhood with a garage. The lovely enclosed porch across the front, where rich folks slept before AC, leads into this architecturally historic home with all the requisite features that define the bungalow style from around 100 years ago. It has original hardwoods, fireplace, wood moulding, slate roof, arched room dividers, and even a cedar closet.

These 1900s era bungalows are love em or hate em architectural and historical masterpieces that need a resident that's a little handy to love em. This house deserves a resident that will love it for the architecture. It is not a cookie cutter, modern, quick build rental unit.

This single family home contains 1,370 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, a large yard area, garage, and extra off street parking.

We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com

Please pay close attention to the following:

1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Bring your pay stubs when you come for your face to face interview, after applying. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred, but we also accept checks or money orders.
2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease.
3) No recent evictions
4) All utilities in your name before move in.
5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.
6) No illegal substance use or possession will be tolerated.
7) References are required.

Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit at our office to borrow a key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 South Westport Road have any available units?
2710 South Westport Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 South Westport Road have?
Some of 2710 South Westport Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 South Westport Road currently offering any rent specials?
2710 South Westport Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 South Westport Road pet-friendly?
No, 2710 South Westport Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Independence.
Does 2710 South Westport Road offer parking?
Yes, 2710 South Westport Road offers parking.
Does 2710 South Westport Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 South Westport Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 South Westport Road have a pool?
No, 2710 South Westport Road does not have a pool.
Does 2710 South Westport Road have accessible units?
No, 2710 South Westport Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 South Westport Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 South Westport Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City