2710 South Westport Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2710 S Westport Rd, Independence, MO is a rare 1900s Hyde Park style bungalow in Independence's Rockwood neighborhood with a garage. The lovely enclosed porch across the front, where rich folks slept before AC, leads into this architecturally historic home with all the requisite features that define the bungalow style from around 100 years ago. It has original hardwoods, fireplace, wood moulding, slate roof, arched room dividers, and even a cedar closet.



These 1900s era bungalows are love em or hate em architectural and historical masterpieces that need a resident that's a little handy to love em. This house deserves a resident that will love it for the architecture. It is not a cookie cutter, modern, quick build rental unit.



This single family home contains 1,370 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, a large yard area, garage, and extra off street parking.



We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.



Apply on-line at https://hooverandassoc.managebuilding.com



Please pay close attention to the following:



1) You need to have documented monthly, take home, income of 3X the rent. Bring your pay stubs when you come for your face to face interview, after applying. Autodraft from your direct deposit card or bank account is preferred, but we also accept checks or money orders.

2) Photo ID for All residents over 18. All must be on lease.

3) No recent evictions

4) All utilities in your name before move in.

5) Deposit and First month's rent paid in full before move in.

6) No illegal substance use or possession will be tolerated.

7) References are required.



Please put the address in your smart phone and go look at the unit before calling or filling out the application. If the unit is being cleaned, painted, and/or repaired, when you show up, the crew can show you the unit on the spot. Otherwise, come put down a $20 key deposit at our office to borrow a key.