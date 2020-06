Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous kitchen with dark cabinets and granite countertops. Open floorplan with dining area leading to living room. This home was fully remodeled in 2018, and is ready for you to call it home!



Partially finished basement includes a fireplace in the den, with great space for entertaining friends or family.



Enjoy the fenced yard with a fire pit!



You may click the link on this page to set up a showing. If you have any further questions, please call our office at (913) 583-1515.